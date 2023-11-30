Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 42.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,729 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $11,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KOF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 345.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 931,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,913,000 after acquiring an additional 722,284 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,978,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 53.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 696,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,085,000 after acquiring an additional 241,948 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 537,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,510,000 after acquiring an additional 176,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 20.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 855,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,964,000 after acquiring an additional 147,104 shares during the last quarter.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $83.40 to $92.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.78.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Performance

NYSE KOF opened at $83.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $64.97 and a 52 week high of $91.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.51.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 16.72%. Sell-side analysts predict that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $1.6528 dividend. This is an increase from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 3.2%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio is 53.69%.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.