Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 35.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,870 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in monday.com were worth $11,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in shares of monday.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $936,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com during the second quarter worth about $2,025,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of monday.com by 308.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 62,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,781,000 after purchasing an additional 47,543 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of monday.com by 318.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 10,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 8,284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Get monday.com alerts:

monday.com Price Performance

monday.com stock opened at $175.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.81. monday.com Ltd. has a one year low of $94.76 and a one year high of $189.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.43. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $167.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. monday.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that monday.com Ltd. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

MNDY has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of monday.com from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of monday.com from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of monday.com from $234.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of monday.com from $211.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.69.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on monday.com

About monday.com

(Free Report)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.