Sei Investments Co. Sells 10,682 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,954 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 10,682 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $11,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Best Buy during the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its position in Best Buy by 163.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 156,954 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $12,862,000 after acquiring an additional 97,443 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Best Buy by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,571 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Best Buy by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 293,792 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $22,995,000 after acquiring an additional 25,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on BBY shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Best Buy from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Best Buy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.64.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total value of $355,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,066.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total value of $551,432.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,321.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total value of $355,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,285 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,066.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Stock Performance

NYSE BBY opened at $70.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.99. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.30 and a fifty-two week high of $93.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.53.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.13% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 11th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.45%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Articles

