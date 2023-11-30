Sei Investments Co. Sells 24,735 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,735 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $11,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 8.2% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 30.6% during the second quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the second quarter valued at $1,626,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 6.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 9,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 68.4% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. 62.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on W. P. Carey from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut W. P. Carey from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. JMP Securities cut W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on W. P. Carey from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.60.

W. P. Carey Stock Up 1.0 %

WPC stock opened at $62.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.20. The stock has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.84. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.36 and a twelve month high of $85.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $1.071 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.58%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.