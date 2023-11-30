Sei Investments Co. Sells 8,453 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,453 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $10,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter worth approximately $763,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,241,000 after purchasing an additional 698,784 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 66.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 73.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 106,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,399,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PCAR has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.52.

PACCAR Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $91.31 on Thursday. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $64.33 and a 12 month high of $92.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.17. The stock has a market cap of $47.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.89.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.27. PACCAR had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

Insider Activity

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $250,593.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,446.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $172,813.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $279,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $250,593.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,446.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,221 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,915. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PACCAR

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.