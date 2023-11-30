Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,307,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,861 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $125,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on SIGI shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $112.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Selective Insurance Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.17.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Down 1.4 %

SIGI opened at $99.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $84.47 and a one year high of $108.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.61.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 7.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Selective Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.92%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John J. Marchioni sold 20,906 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total value of $2,132,621.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,297,713.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products.

Featured Articles

