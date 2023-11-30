Short Interest in Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL) Expands By 180.4%

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a growth of 180.4% from the October 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATLCL opened at $23.04 on Thursday. Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 12 month low of $19.36 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.30.

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, October 15th were paid a $0.3828 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 ( NASDAQ:ATLCL Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

atlanticus holdings corporation (“atlanticus”​) is a financial holding company with investments primarily in companies focused on providing financial services. our subsidiaries offer a broad array of financial products and services. www.atlanticus.com

