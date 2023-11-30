Short Interest in ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Declines By 50.9%

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 50.9% from the October 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
ENN Energy Price Performance
Shares of XNGSY stock opened at $27.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.02 and a 200-day moving average of $39.90. ENN Energy has a 1-year low of $26.99 and a 1-year high of $65.36.
ENN Energy Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.2781 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd.
ENN Energy Company Profile
ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business.
