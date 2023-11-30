Short Interest in ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Declines By 50.9%

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 50.9% from the October 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ENN Energy Price Performance

Shares of XNGSY stock opened at $27.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.02 and a 200-day moving average of $39.90. ENN Energy has a 1-year low of $26.99 and a 1-year high of $65.36.

ENN Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.2781 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XNGSY has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upgraded ENN Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised ENN Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ENN Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st.

ENN Energy Company Profile

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business.

