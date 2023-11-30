Short Interest in Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) Declines By 45.8%

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, a decline of 45.8% from the October 31st total of 64,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 34,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XELB. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Xcel Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Xcel Brands by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 443,672 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 17,320 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Xcel Brands by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 95,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in Xcel Brands by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,692,140 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 17.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xcel Brands alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xcel Brands in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Xcel Brands Price Performance

NASDAQ XELB opened at $1.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $20.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.78. Xcel Brands has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $2.10.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The textile maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 million. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 103.58% and a negative return on equity of 23.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Xcel Brands will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Xcel Brands

(Get Free Report)

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

See Also

