Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.02.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SIRI shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $6.25 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $5.00 to $4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sirius XM

Sirius XM Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SIRI. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 121.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 986.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 6,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $4.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.43. Sirius XM has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.20% and a negative return on equity of 40.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sirius XM will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a $0.0266 dividend. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.25%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

