Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 733,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,836 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $3,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Sirius XM by 615.1% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 8,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,969 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in Sirius XM by 121.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Sirius XM by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 10,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 10.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sirius XM Price Performance

Shares of SIRI opened at $4.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.43. The stock has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.03. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $7.95.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 40.30% and a net margin of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a $0.0266 dividend. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SIRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Sirius XM from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $6.25 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on Sirius XM from $5.00 to $4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Sirius XM from $4.10 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.02.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

