Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) Research Coverage Started at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics from $308.00 to $264.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonnet BioTherapeutics

Shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics stock opened at $1.49 on Monday. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $36.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SONN. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in Sonnet BioTherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $634,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 438.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,801,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,470 shares during the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sonnet BioTherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $438,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Sonnet BioTherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 485.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 169,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 140,476 shares in the last quarter. 36.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sonnet BioTherapeutics

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

