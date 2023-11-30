Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Earns Hold Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their hold rating on shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $157.00 price target on the software company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. William Blair downgraded Splunk from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Splunk from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Splunk from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Splunk from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Twenty-five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $133.52.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $150.60 on Monday. Splunk has a twelve month low of $72.17 and a twelve month high of $152.00. The company has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -456.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.75.

In related news, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total transaction of $1,152,768.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,573,734.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total transaction of $1,152,768.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,573,734.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $578,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,535 shares in the company, valued at $16,550,307.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,288,473 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 104,016.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,487,055 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,173,472,000 after acquiring an additional 20,467,378 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,010,196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $576,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,239 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,753,569 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $855,038,000 after acquiring an additional 628,288 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 4,583,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $439,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,302,775 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $198,246,000 after acquiring an additional 170,233 shares in the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

