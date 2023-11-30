Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.57.

SRAD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sportradar Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Get Sportradar Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sportradar Group

Sportradar Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SRAD opened at $10.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Sportradar Group has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $15.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of -143.12 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.53.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $218.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.02 million. Sportradar Group had a negative return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. Equities analysts expect that Sportradar Group will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sportradar Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the first quarter worth about $32,918,000. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 46.0% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,303,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,085 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 36.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,445,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,068,000 after purchasing an additional 920,890 shares during the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 33.4% in the third quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 3,638,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,419,000 after purchasing an additional 909,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 13.3% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,624,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,777,000 after purchasing an additional 543,832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

Sportradar Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sportradar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportradar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.