SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 248,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,367 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $3,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 61.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on SSRM. Bank of America lowered shares of SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of SSR Mining from $18.30 to $17.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins started coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on SSR Mining from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.41.

Shares of NASDAQ SSRM opened at $11.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. SSR Mining Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $17.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.99.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $385.39 million during the quarter. SSR Mining had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 4.01%. Research analysts predict that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.28%.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina.

