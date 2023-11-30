Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 64.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,761 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:SWK opened at $91.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -234.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.32. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.27 and a 12-month high of $104.21.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently -830.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWK has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $102.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.80.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

