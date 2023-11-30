Stephens Raises Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $225.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Stephens from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ target price points to a potential upside of 12.59% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Zscaler from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Zscaler from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. TheStreet raised Zscaler from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Zscaler from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.46.

Zscaler Trading Up 3.1 %

ZS opened at $199.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.28 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $84.93 and a twelve month high of $207.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.23.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 23.03%. The firm had revenue of $496.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Zscaler will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total value of $774,257.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,764 shares in the company, valued at $20,196,499.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 18,693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.28, for a total value of $2,883,956.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,872 shares in the company, valued at $39,167,372.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total value of $774,257.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,764 shares in the company, valued at $20,196,499.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,758 shares of company stock worth $17,121,335 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zscaler

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 14.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 557,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,476,000 after buying an additional 68,982 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,232,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Zscaler by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 121,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

