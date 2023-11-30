Stifel Nicolaus Analysts Give Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC) a $18.50 Price Target

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) received a $18.50 price target from research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 251.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LAAC. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.10.

Get Lithium Americas (Argentina) alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Lithium Americas (Argentina)

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Trading Down 1.9 %

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Company Profile

NYSE:LAAC opened at $5.27 on Tuesday. Lithium Americas has a 52 week low of $5.07 and a 52 week high of $8.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 12.43 and a current ratio of 12.43. The company has a market cap of $845.15 million, a PE ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 1.46.

(Get Free Report)

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina. Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas (Argentina) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas (Argentina) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.