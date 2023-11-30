Stifel Nicolaus Trims Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Target Price to $7.50

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AMTX. UBS Group upgraded shares of Aemetis from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $10.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Aemetis in a report on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.30.

Get Aemetis alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on AMTX

Aemetis Trading Down 2.9 %

Insider Activity

AMTX opened at $4.37 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.46. Aemetis has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $8.99. The company has a market cap of $172.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.36.

In other news, Director Naomi Louise Boness sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total value of $84,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,441 shares in the company, valued at $92,891.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Aemetis

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Aemetis during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Aemetis by 173.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,586 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Aemetis by 542.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 6,780 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Aemetis by 105.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,517 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 4,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aemetis during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.95% of the company’s stock.

Aemetis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, California Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of negative carbon intensity products and technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aemetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aemetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.