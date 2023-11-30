Stifel Nicolaus Trims W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Target Price to $7.60

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $8.50 to $7.60 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W&T Offshore in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

W&T Offshore Stock Performance

NYSE WTI opened at $3.44 on Monday. W&T Offshore has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $7.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.24, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.47 million, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.03.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $142.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.85 million. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Analysts predict that W&T Offshore will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W&T Offshore Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. W&T Offshore’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

Institutional Trading of W&T Offshore

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in W&T Offshore in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in W&T Offshore in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. 39.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. W&T Offshore, Inc was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

