Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Home Depot Call Options (NYSE:HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 69,326 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 127% compared to the average daily volume of 30,593 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on HD. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. HSBC started coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Home Depot from $310.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Home Depot from $341.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.57.

Get Home Depot alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Home Depot

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD opened at $311.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $309.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Home Depot has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $296.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $307.78.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Home Depot will post 15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 15th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.66%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Home Depot

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Home Depot

(Get Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.