Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG)

United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 75,356 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 58% compared to the typical daily volume of 47,835 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNG. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its stake in United States Natural Gas Fund by 96.0% in the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 26,613.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 6,121 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Shares of UNG opened at $5.51 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.90. United States Natural Gas Fund has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $22.60.

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

