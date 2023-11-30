Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP)

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 3,643 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 65% compared to the average daily volume of 2,210 put options.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.37, for a total value of $352,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,327,298.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.37, for a total value of $352,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,327,298.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.44, for a total transaction of $1,747,680.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 103,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,234,670.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,376 shares of company stock worth $5,217,468 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetApp

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 44,937 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 10,627 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in NetApp by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 32,878 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5,578 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in NetApp by 161.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 321,167 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $24,621,000 after acquiring an additional 198,239 shares during the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 219.9% during the 2nd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 70,230 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 48,278 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,799,591 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $365,943,000 after purchasing an additional 112,227 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp Stock Up 14.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $89.54 on Thursday. NetApp has a 1-year low of $58.08 and a 1-year high of $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.29.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.19. NetApp had a return on equity of 85.69% and a net margin of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NetApp will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on NTAP. Northland Securities downgraded NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NetApp from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.74.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

