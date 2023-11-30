StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD)

Posted by on Nov 30th, 2023

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMDGet Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Aethlon Medical from $90.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.

Aethlon Medical Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of AEMD stock opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. Aethlon Medical has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $8.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.80. The company has a market cap of $4.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Aethlon Medical by 112.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,053,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 558,596 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aethlon Medical by 11.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 270,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 28,097 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical during the third quarter valued at $72,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aethlon Medical by 219.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 127,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 87,458 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aethlon Medical by 895.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 140,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 126,160 shares during the period. 3.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

