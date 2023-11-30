StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Aethlon Medical from $90.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.

Shares of AEMD stock opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. Aethlon Medical has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $8.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.80. The company has a market cap of $4.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Aethlon Medical by 112.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,053,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 558,596 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aethlon Medical by 11.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 270,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 28,097 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical during the third quarter valued at $72,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aethlon Medical by 219.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 127,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 87,458 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aethlon Medical by 895.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 140,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 126,160 shares during the period. 3.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

