StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.7 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CASI Pharmaceuticals

Shares of NASDAQ:CASI opened at $5.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.33 million and a PE ratio of -1.70. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $5.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.86.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 23,758 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 31,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $323,000. 14.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

