StockNews.com Downgrades Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday.

Apogee Enterprises Stock Up 0.1 %

APOG opened at $44.61 on Monday. Apogee Enterprises has a 1-year low of $36.62 and a 1-year high of $51.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $984.54 million, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.16.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.24. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $353.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Apogee Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 23rd. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, EVP Curtis John Dobler sold 2,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total transaction of $101,677.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,333.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the first quarter worth $47,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the third quarter worth $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 20.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 35.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and installs custom glass and aluminum windows, curtainwalls, storefront, and entrance systems for the exterior of buildings primarily in the commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential construction sectors.

