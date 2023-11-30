StockNews.com Downgrades Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) to Hold

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EEFT. Citigroup dropped their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $119.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. TheStreet cut Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

NASDAQ EEFT opened at $87.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Euronet Worldwide has a 12 month low of $73.84 and a 12 month high of $121.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.36 and a 200-day moving average of $94.35.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.59 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 236.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter worth $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the second quarter worth $46,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 92.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 71.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

