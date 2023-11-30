StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Trading Up 3.4 %

China Jo-Jo Drugstores stock opened at $0.19 on Tuesday. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $9.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 1,004.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 125,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 114,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Company Profile

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

