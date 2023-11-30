StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ObsEva Stock Performance

Shares of ObsEva stock opened at $0.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.68. ObsEva has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $2.14.

Get ObsEva alerts:

Institutional Trading of ObsEva

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OBSV. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of ObsEva by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 79,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 20,196 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ObsEva in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of ObsEva by 54,142.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 484,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 483,490 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of ObsEva by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,450,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 155,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ObsEva in the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. Institutional investors own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

ObsEva Company Profile

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for women’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ObsEva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ObsEva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.