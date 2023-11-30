StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Phoenix New Media Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of FENG opened at $1.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. Phoenix New Media has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $4.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.61.

Get Phoenix New Media alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phoenix New Media

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Phoenix New Media stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 21,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

About Phoenix New Media

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix New Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix New Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.