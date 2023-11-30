StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Team (NYSE:TISI)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Team Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TISI opened at $6.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.84. Team has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.20 million, a P/E ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58.

Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported ($2.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Team had a net margin of 10.98% and a negative return on equity of 74.42%. The company had revenue of $206.72 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Team

Team Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TISI. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Team in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Team in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Team in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Team in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Team by 401.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 72,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

