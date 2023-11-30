StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Worthington Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd.

Worthington Industries Stock Up 1.8 %

Worthington Industries stock opened at $71.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.35. Worthington Industries has a 12 month low of $48.16 and a 12 month high of $77.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Worthington Industries

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Worthington Industries by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $528,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,005,000 after acquiring an additional 16,062 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 42,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing, laser welded solutions, electrical steel laminations and manufactured consumer, building and sustainable mobility products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments.

