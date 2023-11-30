StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Zovio (NYSE:ZVO)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVOGet Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ZVO opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6,844.20, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.36. Zovio has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $1.79.

Zovio, Inc operates as an education technology services company that partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver solutions and learning experiences. It provides student recruitment and enrollment systems, retention strategies, educational tools, and curriculums. The company was founded by Wayne Clugston and Andrew S.

