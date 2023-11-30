StockNews.com Lowers Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Kaman from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Kaman Stock Performance

NYSE:KAMN opened at $20.16 on Monday. Kaman has a 1 year low of $18.06 and a 1 year high of $26.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.61 and a 200-day moving average of $21.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.72 million, a P/E ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.05.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Kaman had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $183.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kaman will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kaman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -46.51%.

Institutional Trading of Kaman

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Kaman by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Kaman by 325.9% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 51,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 39,107 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Kaman during the 3rd quarter worth $263,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kaman by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 142,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 60,420 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Kaman by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

About Kaman

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It operates through the following three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products and Structures. The firm produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components, super precision, miniature ball bearings, proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts, complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft, and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

