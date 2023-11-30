StockNews.com Upgrades Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) to Buy

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ESNT. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Essent Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Essent Group from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Sunday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.71.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Essent Group

Essent Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ESNT opened at $48.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.98. Essent Group has a 12 month low of $36.53 and a 12 month high of $53.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.12.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.09. Essent Group had a net margin of 64.11% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $296.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essent Group will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Essent Group news, CFO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $96,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,648 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,233.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essent Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 25.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 43.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.