Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$55.53.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Suncor Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$44.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Desjardins cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th.

SU opened at C$44.83 on Friday. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of C$37.09 and a 52 week high of C$48.26. The firm has a market cap of C$58.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$45.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$42.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 35.22%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

