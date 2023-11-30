SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SuperCom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SPCB opened at $0.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 6.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.54. SuperCom has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $2.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.70.

Get SuperCom alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPCB. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SuperCom by 81.7% during the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 661,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 297,244 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SuperCom by 126.2% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 90,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 50,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of SuperCom during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

SuperCom Company Profile

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SuperCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuperCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.