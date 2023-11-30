Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Stock Holdings Increased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,394 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 1.4% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,495 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in Tapestry by 6.2% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 16,268 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Tapestry by 5.3% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,564 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Tapestry by 8.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,494 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 6,557 shares during the period. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Tapestry by 13.7% in the second quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 7,647 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. 92.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry Trading Up 2.1 %

Tapestry stock opened at $31.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.48. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $25.99 and a one year high of $47.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.69.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 41.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 35.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Tapestry from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Tapestry from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on Tapestry from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Tapestry from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Tapestry from $56.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tapestry

About Tapestry

(Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.