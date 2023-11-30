Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 64,668 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 119,097 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Target were worth $8,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Trust raised its stake in shares of Target by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 22,976 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,806,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in Target by 3.1% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,226 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Target by 27.3% in the second quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 11,090 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth $459,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,426 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Target

In related news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Price Performance

Target stock opened at $131.32 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.22 and a 200-day moving average of $125.91. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $181.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.04.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Target from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.39.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

