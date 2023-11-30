TD Cowen Boosts Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $430.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by TD Cowen from $410.00 to $430.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DPZ. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $445.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $455.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $398.00 to $396.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $450.00 price objective (up from $427.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $399.08.

Domino's Pizza Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $388.86 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $285.84 and a 12-month high of $409.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $364.12 and a 200-day moving average of $359.25.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The restaurant operator reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. Research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 14.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino's Pizza Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino's Pizza

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total transaction of $149,859.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,772.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total value of $149,859.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,772.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,729,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domino's Pizza

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

About Domino's Pizza

(Get Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Read More

