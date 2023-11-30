Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, Echelon Wealth Partners Forecasts

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tecsys in a research report issued on Sunday, November 26th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst A. Ezzat forecasts that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter. Echelon Wealth Partners has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tecsys’ current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Tecsys’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Separately, Industrial Alliance Securities set a C$45.00 price target on Tecsys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st.

Tecsys Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of TCS opened at C$33.66 on Tuesday. Tecsys has a 52 week low of C$23.75 and a 52 week high of C$34.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$494.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.00 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$28.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$27.25.

Tecsys (TSE:TCS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.04. Tecsys had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of C$41.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$40.57 million.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Brereton sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.85, for a total value of C$128,856.48. 18.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tecsys Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Tecsys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.36%.

Tecsys Company Profile

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of enterprise-wide supply chain management software and related services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use and order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

