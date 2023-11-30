Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,613,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 699,133 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $11,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TME stock opened at $8.33 on Thursday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $9.29. The company has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ( NYSE:TME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.63. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TME has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.00 to $8.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.77.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

