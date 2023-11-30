Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Free Report) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TERN has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.33.

NASDAQ:TERN opened at $4.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $257.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of -0.94. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $14.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TERN. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $201,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 213.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 277,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 189,178 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 307.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 377,427 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 91.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 286,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 136,765 shares during the period. 98.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of oncology, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in clinical development for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.

