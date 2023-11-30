Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Free Report) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
TERN has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.33.
Get Our Latest Report on Terns Pharmaceuticals
Terns Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TERN. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $201,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 213.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 277,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 189,178 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 307.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 377,427 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 91.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 286,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 136,765 shares during the period. 98.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Terns Pharmaceuticals
Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of oncology, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in clinical development for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Terns Pharmaceuticals
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- What’s next for GM stock: Buybacks and a dividend increase
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Workday works out a new high: Higher highs are still to come
Receive News & Ratings for Terns Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terns Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.