The Arena Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:AREN)

The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AREN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 2,128 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,076% compared to the typical volume of 181 put options.

Institutional Trading of The Arena Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Arena Group by 21.5% in the second quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 5,581,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,562,000 after purchasing an additional 988,527 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Arena Group by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 2,156,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,164,000 after buying an additional 583,571 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in The Arena Group by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 841,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after buying an additional 435,994 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Arena Group by 186.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 580,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after buying an additional 378,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Arena Group by 3,046.0% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 314,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 304,600 shares in the last quarter. 50.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Arena Group alerts:

The Arena Group Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE AREN opened at $1.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.19. The Arena Group has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.91.

About The Arena Group

The Arena Group ( NYSE:AREN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $63.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.80 million. Equities research analysts expect that The Arena Group will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

The Arena Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates digital media platform the United States and internationally. The company offers the Platform, a proprietary online publishing platform comprising publishing tools, video platforms, social distribution channels, newsletter technology, machine learning content recommendations, notifications, and other technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Arena Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Arena Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.