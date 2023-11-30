The Arena Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:AREN)

The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AREN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 2,128 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,076% compared to the typical volume of 181 put options.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Arena Group by 21.5% in the second quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 5,581,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,562,000 after purchasing an additional 988,527 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Arena Group by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 2,156,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,164,000 after buying an additional 583,571 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in The Arena Group by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 841,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after buying an additional 435,994 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Arena Group by 186.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 580,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after buying an additional 378,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Arena Group by 3,046.0% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 314,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 304,600 shares in the last quarter. 50.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE AREN opened at $1.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.19. The Arena Group has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.91.
The Arena Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates digital media platform the United States and internationally. The company offers the Platform, a proprietary online publishing platform comprising publishing tools, video platforms, social distribution channels, newsletter technology, machine learning content recommendations, notifications, and other technology.
