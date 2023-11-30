The Bank of Nova Scotia to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.58 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 29th. Desjardins analyst D. Young forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.58 for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bank of Nova Scotia’s current full-year earnings is $7.19 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.00 EPS.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$68.00 to C$62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$73.00 to C$68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. CIBC cut their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$62.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$64.77.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of BNS opened at C$59.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$72.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$59.35 and its 200 day moving average is C$63.08. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of C$55.20 and a 12-month high of C$74.41.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The bank reported C$1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.68 by C($0.42). The business had revenue of C$8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.28 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 10.89%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.35%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.