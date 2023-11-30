The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.90.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Chemours in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Chemours from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Chemours from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Chemours from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Shares of CC opened at $26.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.68. Chemours has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $39.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 2.01.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Chemours had a negative net margin of 5.13% and a positive return on equity of 42.13%. On average, analysts forecast that Chemours will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -48.31%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chemours by 5,257.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Chemours during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

