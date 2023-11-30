The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI)

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.11% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $44.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.10.

Shares of HASI opened at $24.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 19.73, a quick ratio of 19.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 12-month low of $13.22 and a 12-month high of $39.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.76.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,702,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,554,000 after buying an additional 1,599,641 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,075,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,714,000 after buying an additional 43,499 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,018,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,457,000 after buying an additional 956,500 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,856,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,772,000 after buying an additional 498,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,898,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,859,000 after buying an additional 1,073,727 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

