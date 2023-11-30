The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Receives $150.99 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $150.99.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PNC. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America raised The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $143.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of PNC opened at $132.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $109.40 and a 1 year high of $170.27. The stock has a market cap of $52.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.65.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th were given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.03%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 36.2% in the third quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.9% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 92,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 193.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 130,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,022,000 after purchasing an additional 86,087 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

