The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF) Insider Bryan T. Freeman Acquires 10,000 Shares

The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Free Report) insider Bryan T. Freeman acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $19,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,675.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Real Good Food Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of RGF opened at $1.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.39. The Real Good Food Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $7.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Real Good Food

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Real Good Food by 70.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Real Good Food in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Real Good Food in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Real Good Food by 304.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 7,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Real Good Food in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 16.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Real Good Food from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Real Good Food in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

About Real Good Food

The Real Good Food Company, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a health and wellness focused frozen food company in the United States. The company develops, manufactures, and markets foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients. It offers comfort foods, such as bacon wrapped stuffed chicken, chicken enchiladas, grain-free cheesy bread breakfast sandwiches, and various entrée bowls under the Realgood Foods Co brand name, as well as sells private-label products.

