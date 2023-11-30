The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 226,696 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,301 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $2,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WU. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 70.3% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 16,078,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $179,111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,638,884 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Union by 155.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,576,970 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $90,565,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000,880 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Union by 8.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,774,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $617,958,000 after buying an additional 3,522,420 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Western Union by 106.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,550,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $61,890,000 after buying an additional 2,859,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Western Union by 1,925.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,586,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,343,000 after buying an additional 2,459,042 shares during the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WU opened at $11.71 on Thursday. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $10.07 and a 1 year high of $14.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 111.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Western Union in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.44.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

